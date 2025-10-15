Healthway Qualimed Hospital San Jose Del Monte: First PhilHealth Contracted Facility for Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation Services, and Assistive Mobility Devices in Region III

𝗣𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗔 - PhilHealth Acting Vice President Henry V. Almanon, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Shirard Leonardo C. Adiviso of Healthway Qualimed Hospital San Jose Del Monte, and Medical Director Dr. Angel A. De Larrazabal sign the contract as the first PhilHealth facility in Region III for 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 at the PhilHealth Regional Office III, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on October 14, 2025.

The Healthway Qualimed Hospital in City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan will provide the following healthcare services with specialized outpatient benefit packages for PhilHealth members and dependents:

• 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Initial, follow-up, and discharge assessment by Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists/Physiatrist

• 𝗣𝗵𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝘆 – Initial and discharge assessment, physical therapy, restoration, prevention, and maintenance

• 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 – wheelchair ranging from Php7,500 – Php40,000; walker Php2,000; rollator Php3,000; quad cane Php2,000; single tip cane Php1,000; crutch axillary Php1,500; crutch triceps Php2,500; white cane Php3,000

• 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 – Segmental X-Ray, Skeletal Survey, EMG-NCV, MSK Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, ECG, 2D Echo, Exercise Stress Test, Pulmonary Function Test, Urinalysis, KUB Ultrasound, Urodynamic Studies, BUN, Creatinine, Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS), Complete Blood Count (CBC), Serum electrolytes: Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Chloride (C1)

• 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 – Oral Medication and Intravenous Injection (No Co-payment from members)

Dr. Liza D. Magno, Chief of PhilHealth Healthcare Delivery Management Division, Rafael P. Cayabyab, Associate Director for Ancillary Services of Healthway Qualimed Hospital, and Ryan M. Manabat, Manager for Strategy and Business Development are present during the contract signing to ensure full support in the benefit program implementation and financial risk protection of patients. (end)

(By: Monifer S. Bansil, Head of Public Affairs Unit)