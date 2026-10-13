Habagat-hit families get housing aid from gov't

A total of 121 families in Apalit town, whose homes were severely damaged by flooding brought by the southwest monsoon (Habagat), received assistance from Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Housing Authority (NHA).

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco and Vice Mayor Peter Nucom led the distribution of aid to the residents at the Municipal Covered Court recently.

Each beneficiary received housing materials, repair kits, food packs and ?10,000 cash.

The assistance was distributed under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) to help affected families repair their homes and recover from the disaster.

Several villages in Apalit experienced month-long flooding in August due to persistent rains brought by the southwest monsoon.