‘Habagat’ to bring scattered rains over most of PH Friday

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring scattered or isolated rains across the country, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro.

The “habagat” will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the rest of Mimaropa, Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains, or severe thunderstorms, PAGASA warned.

The entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)