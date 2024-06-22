‘Habagat’ to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas will bring scattered rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the “habagat” or localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said.

The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 26°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C. (PNA)