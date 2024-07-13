‘Habagat’ to continue to bring rains over most of PH Saturday

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” is forecast to continue to bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Sultan Kudarat, Misamis Occidental, and Lanao del Norte.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during heavy to intense rains, PAGASA warned.

The rest of Mindanao, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the “habagat.”

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The western sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 25°C; Tuguegarao City, 25°C to 36°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; SBMA, 25°C to 33°C; Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 31°C. (PNA)