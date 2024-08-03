‘Habagat’ to continue to bring scattered rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting the western sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will continue to bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 24°C; Tuguegarao City, 26°C to 34°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 32°C. (PNA)