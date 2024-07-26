‘Habagat' to dampen Luzon, Visayas

MANILA – Luzon and the Visayas will continue to experience rains due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the weather bureau said Friday.

"This will affect mostly the western section of Northern Luzon," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Daniel Villamil said.

Monsoon rains are expected in the Ilocos Region, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands, while occasional rains are likely in Bataan, Zambales, Pampanga, and Benguet.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are forecast over the Visayas.

Villamil said fair weather is likely in the Visayas and Mindanao, although isolated rain showers may be experienced in both islands. In Mindanao, the isolated rain showers will be caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are likely in the Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

In Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility was last tracked 1,035 km. east of southeastern Mindanao.

Villamil said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours. (PNA)