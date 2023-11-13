'Hanging' classrooms built in coastal towns

MASANTOL — A new concept of classrooms engineered to adapt to recurring floods in coastal towns has been introduced in some parts of Pampanga.

Pampanga Fourth District

Representative Anna York Bondoc said the new school buildings were designed as two-storey with the first floor having open and flexible space.

“We are carrying out a new school building design in our district which we call the hanging school building. This will make our schools flood-resilient," the lawmaker said.

She said the new design is used internationally, especially by countries with low-lying and flood-prone areas.

It will feature classrooms on the second floor, leaving the first floor intentionally empty to handle floods during the rainy season, and serve as parking or an activity area during the dry months.

“Currently, we just keep repeating the same problem. Every time nagtatambak tayo, eh ang mahal mahal na nang tambak. Inaabot pa rin naman at hindi na magagamit,” Bondoc said.

She added the new design ensures seamless learning for students sans the need to wait for floodwaters to recede before returning to school.

It also ensures the safety of students and teachers from diseases caused by prolonged flooding, according to Bondoc.

The lawnaker said the hanging school building has been constructed in Barangay Sta. Cruz in San Simon.

“We will be adapting this design in all school buildings that will be constructed in our district. We have already coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways for the projects,” she said.