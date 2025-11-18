‘Hanging classrooms’ eyed in flood-prone municipality

Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu is pushing for the construction of “hanging" or elevated classrooms in flood-prone schools across the municipality.

During his visit to communities along the left bank of the Pampanga River, Guintu described how floodwaters in one school rise to thigh-deep levels, forcing students to miss classes.

“Lahat po ng eskwelahan sa 26 barangays ay binabaha. Hindi makapasok ang mga bata kaya apektado ang pag-aaral nila,” Guintu said.

The mayor appealed to Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara to allocate funding for the proposed structures.

Guintu suggested a design that features an open first floor that allows floodwaters to pass through, while classrooms will be built on the second and third floors to ensure uninterrupted and safe learning during the rainy season.