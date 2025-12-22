Hann Casino Resort opens expansion wing

Hann Casino Resort has opened a new 1.22-hectare area within its 11-hectare property in Clark, marking a key development for the integrated resort.

Now in its fourth year of operation, the new place adds a 12,208.20 square meter extension to the main casino floor.

The first-floor gaming area can accommodate up to 446 guests and features 584 slot machines and 34 table games.

Of these, 270 are new slot machines from Aristocrat Gaming, including Dragon Link™, Buffalo Gold™, Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Chapter 2, and the Philippine debut of Tian Ci Jin Long™.

With the expansion, Hann Casino Resort now operates a total of 1,721 slot machines, 274 table games, and 72 electronic games, further increasing its gaming capacity in Clark.

Daesik Han, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hann Resorts, said the opening of the area reflects the company’s continued focus on growth and innovation.

“This expansion marks another milestone for Hann Casino Resort as we continue to move forward with the support of our partners and guests,” Han said.

Aristocrat Gaming Senior Vice President for Asia and EMEA Lloyd Robson welcomed the partnership, noting the introduction of its gaming titles to the expanded casino floor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening.

The event was led by Han, along with Senior Vice President for Casino Operations Dennis Andreaci, Vice President for Gaming Operations Rod Hackman, and Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera.

In addition to gaming, the expansion introduces two new food and beverage outlets.

The Canyon Café & Winery is a 24-hour venue offering coffee, pastries, and light meals, with seating for 52 guests.

Meanwhile, Three Woks, also operating 24 hours, serves East Asian cuisine inspired by Chinese, Japanese, and Korean dishes and has seating for 148 guests.

As part of the opening activities, guests were also treated to Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo-themed floor activation, featuring live entertainment and promotional activities across the expanded gaming area.