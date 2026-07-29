Hann Foundation donates blood mobile to Red Cross

The Hann Foundation, Inc. (HFI) donated a fully-equipped mobile blood donation vehicle to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter.

The ceremonial turnover of the blood mobile was held on July 28, 2026, at The Club at Hann Reserve in New Clark City, Tarlac.

The ceremony was led by Ana Christi G. Galura, Executive Director of HFI; Agnes “Neki” Liwanag, Vice President for Real Estate and Property Development of Hann Philippines, Inc. (HPI); Tim Neil, General Manager of Golf Operations of HPI; Richard “Dick” J. Gordon, Chairman and CEO of PRC; Dr. Gwendolyn Pang, Secretary General of the PRC; Alfrito Mah, Chairman of the Board, PRC Pampanga-Angeles City chapter.

The mobile health bus is expected to expand the capacity of the PRC to conduct bloodletting drives.

This addresses a longstanding operational challenge faced by the PRC Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter— the absence of a dedicated vehicle exclusively for mobile blood donation activities, often limiting the number of blood donation drives that could be conducted.

The PRC Chapter is expected to increase the frequency of its bloodletting activities to help ensure a more sustainable blood supply for patients across Pampanga and the region.

HFI’s donation includes the acquisition, fabrication, customization, and complete outfitting of the vehicle.

Designed as a complete blood donation facility on wheels, the vehicle provides a safe, comfortable, and conducive environment that complies with the operational standards of the PRC.

Equipped with modern facilities and essential medical equipment, the vehicle will enable the PRC to bring safe, efficient, and accessible blood donation services directly to LGUs, schools, business establishments, and even remote locations.

The foundation said the initiative responds to the country's continuing need for a stable and adequate blood supply.

Thousands of Filipinos rely on blood transfusions for emergency care, surgeries, childbirth and other critical conditions.

Through this donation, HFI said it aims to help improve our country’s blood supply while supporting the PRC in reaching more blood donors across the provinces.

The project also supports the implementation of Republic Act No. 7719, otherwise known as the National Blood Services Act of 1994, which promotes voluntary blood donation and the availability of safe and adequate blood for all Filipinos. It likewise contributes to the goals of the Universal Health Care Act, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Good Health and Well-being, and the Philippine Development Plan by strengthening healthcare delivery through meaningful public-private partnerships.

This vehicle is only one of six mobile blood donation buses currently operated by the PRC nationwide, making this donation a significant addition to the organization's efforts to expand lifesaving blood collection services and reach more communities across the country.

Galura said this project is aligned with all the 4 pillars of the foundation; in Health by providing an accessible blood donation facility, in Education by advocating for the benefits of regular blood donation; in environment by promoting our role as stewards of this Earth; and in Culture by way of bayanihan, helping fellow Filipinos have access to quality and safe blood supply.

Galura reminded all of the attendees that despite the national and international issues, "let us remember that we do not need to be in business or politics to make a difference."

"By donating blood, we can be of help and an everyday hero to Filipino patients in need. We can help save lives," she said.

HFI said it hopes to contribute to the continuing advancement of mobile blood donation services in the Philippines for the benefit of all Filipino patients.

"If there is a will, there is always a way. We are giving PRC a way. This Mobile Blood Donation Vehicle removes barriers, reaches more communities, and inspires more Filipinos to give the priceless gift of life. Hann Foundation is honored to continue investing in partnerships that create healthier and more resilient communities," Liwanag for her part said.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the PRC, Pang thanked HFI. "The Philippine Red Cross remains committed to fulfilling its mandate of contributing at least 75% of the required blood of the country".

Gordon reminded everyone that preparedness saves lives. "We must always be ready—not only for everyday emergencies but also for major disasters, including the 'Big One,' when thousands may need immediate blood transfusions. This Mobile Blood Donation Vehicle strengthens our readiness by bringing blood collection closer to our communities, ensuring that no Filipino, regardless of economic status, is denied the chance to receive life-saving blood when they need it most. We sincerely thank Hann Foundation for its commitment to humanitarian service and disaster preparedness."

Set at Hann Reserve, the event highlighted how responsible development and social services can work hand in hand to create lasting benefits for future generations.

Hann Reserve is the Hann Group’s newest landmark development, envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination where championship golf, premium hospitality, and nature converge.

This reflects the long-term vision of the Hann Group to create destinations that promote wellness, sustainability, and meaningful connections with the community.

Established in 2017, Hann Foundation, Inc. is the corporate social responsibility and social development arm of the Hann Group. Guided by its four Pillars of Care—Health, Education, Cultural Heritage, and Environment—the Foundation develops sustainable programs that improve lives, strengthen communities, and create meaningful social impact throughout Central Luzon.

The Hann Group includes Hann Casino, Swissôtel Clark, Clark Marriott Hotel, Widus Hotel Clark, and Hann Reserve in New Clark City. Hann continues to champion inclusive growth by combining economic development with impactful social investments that benefit surrounding communities.

Hann Reserve is an eco-sanctuary resort in New Clark City, Tarlac, located two hours north of Manila and approximately 20 minutes from Clark International Airport. As the exclusive partner of the PGA of America in the Philippines, it is more than a destination—it is greatness, by nature.

Spanning 450 hectares, this next-generation integrated resort seamlessly blends world-class golf, exceptional hospitality, nature-led wellness, international education, and a vibrant cultural community into one extraordinary experience. Here, greatness is not manufactured; it grows naturally from the land, the design, and the people who call it home.

Hann Reserve embodies a pioneering spirit and a vision for building a sustainable future while maintaining a deep respect for the land. Every moment becomes part of an enduring and meaningful legacy, inspiring the next generation of families, dreamers, and champions to reconnect with themselves and the world around them, write their own stories of greatness, and live in true harmony with nature.

The Philippine Red Cross is the country's premier humanitarian organization in the country, committed to provide quality lifesaving services that protect the life and dignity especially of indigent Filipinos in vulnerable situations. Through its nationwide network of blood service facilities and volunteers, the organization continues to ensure the availability of safe and quality blood for patients and healthcare institutions across the Philippines.