Hann Foundation, Bamban LGU to build hospital, school

The Hann Foundation and the local government unit (LGU) of Bamban in Tarlac province have forged an agreement (MOA) to implement community projects, including the construction of an emergency hospital and a school building for Aeta students.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed during the Pampanga Press Club’s KapiHann news forum at Swissotel Clark on Wednesday.

The project covers the establishment of an emergency hospital at the Dapdap Resettlement aimed at improving access to healthcare services for relocated families and nearby communities.

The initiative also includes the implementation of Project EskwelaHANN, which will fund the construction of a school building in Sitio Gayaman Dos, Barangay Anupul.

Signing the MOA were Hann Foundation Executive Director Ana Christi G. Galura, Hann Philippines Finance Director Sheila M. Rivera and Bamban Mayor Joey M. Salting Jr.

Salting said the projects will benefit underserved communities, particularly indigenous people and families affected by relocation programs.

The planned hospital is expected to address urgent medical needs in the resettlement area.

The project highlights collaboration between the private sector and local government in delivering basic services and infrastructure in developing communities.