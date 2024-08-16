Hann Foundation empowers IP communities

CLARK FREEPORT — The Hann Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Hann Philippines Inc., said it continues to empower Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in Pampanga and Tarlac through various programs.

The foundation’s initiatives were highlighted during the recent “Discuss Wid Us” forum, organized by the Central Luzon Media Association-Pampanga in collaboration with Widus Hotel.

The forum was held in celebration of the United Nations’ International Day of the Indigenous Peoples.

Ronnel Golimlim, manager of Hann Foundation, said the organization is committed to help in addressing the needs of IP communities by creating solutions with the beneficiaries.

He said Hann Foundation is in constant coordination with government agencies and local government units and implemented numerous projects benefiting IPs in the region.

Golimlim said among the initiatives are partnerships with the provincial government of Tarlac to provide construction skills training and employment opportunities.

He also mentioned the construction of a daycare center in Barangay Nabuclod, Floridablanca town.

Golimlim added that the foundation has also supplied educational materials to Aeta students in Tarlac.

He also cited launching of the Ayta Youth Agricultural and Cultural Project in collaboration with the National Commission for Indigenous People (NCIP) and the Department of Agriculture.

He said the organization also helped in the rehabilitation of Ospital Ning Angeles, and renovation of Rural Health Unit 2 in San Roque, Bamban.

Golimlim said the foundation also donated health kits and wheelchairs to support community healthcare.

“Our mission is to provide opportunities for communities in need and to address their specific requirements by identifying root causes and co-creating solutions with our beneficiaries,” said Golimlim.

He said Hann Foundation is planning to renovate the Sitio Mabilog daycare center.

Another project eyed is the establishment of a livelihood training center to promote ongoing development in the area.

Lina Sanchez, an IP daycare teacher from Sitio Mabilog in Tarlac, thanked Hann Foundation for empowering their community through their social projects.

“Their projects have not only provided immediate assistance but have also empowered our community towards self-sustainability,” she said.

Louis Genesis David, representative of NCIP Central Luzon, lauded the foundation’s initiatives.

“The beauty of Hann Foundation’s work is that they directly engage with our communities, understanding their specific needs and aspirations before implementing projects. This ensures that the initiatives are genuinely beneficial and aligned with the community’s goals,” he said.