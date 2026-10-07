Hann Foundation turns over learning center in Bamban

The Hann Foundation, Inc. (HFI) has turned over the newly-completed Inclusive Learning Resource Center (ILRC) to the DapDap Resettlement Elementary School (DRES) in Bamban, Tarlac recently.

The ILRC is a specialized facility designed to cater to learners with diverse and special educational needs.

The center is designed to support the learners' varying needs with dedicated spaces for a Counselling Room, Developmental Assessment and Simulation Area, Audio Room, Speech Therapy Room, and Physical/Occupational Therapy Simulation Room.

The project also included the improvement of the Alternative Learning System or ALS Room, ALS/ILRC Administration Room, a library, and Daily Living Skills Room.

The improvements include a Multi-Purpose Hall space for other school activities.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the local government, led by Mayor Joel Salting Jr.; and the Department of Education RIII represented by Dr. Joel Guileb.

School officials, teachers, and parents of the DRES community, including PTA President Michelle Angeles and the School Governance Council Chairperson Maricel Castro welcomed the executives.

Representing HFI were Executive Director Ana Christi Galura, Foundation Manager Ronnel Golimlim and Foundation Administration Manager Mirasol Simon.

Dr. Grace Ann Maristela, DRES School Principal, thanked the HFI for the project.

She said that the support and the new facility are a significant help to the school and its teachers in addressing the needs of students with special educational needs.

Salting for his part shared that "no words can fully express our gratitude".

He recognized the project as a testament to what can be achieved when everyone works together.

During the ceremony, Dr. Roberto Santos, the Public Schools District Supervisor of Bamban, described how HFI responded to the needs of the learners- with eyes that saw, ears that listened, hands that extended help and heart that cared.

He described the ILRC as "buhay, liwanag at pag-asa" for learners toward a brighter future.

Guileb meanwhile emphasized that education is supposed to be inclusive and that no learner will be left behind.

He assured all stakeholders that the school will take care of the ILRC and ensure its use will make an impact in the holistic development of students.

Galura thanked the educators for their dedication to their vocation, and expressed hope that the ILRC will be an instrument to molding good and responsible people, in line with the DepEd's slogan of "Magandang Buhay, Mabuting Tao".

During the ceremony, ILRC students conveyed their gratitude through song and dance, sharing a touching message of thanks to HFI and everyone who helped make the project possible.