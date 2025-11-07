Hann Resorts Announces Opening of Hann Reserve in Feb 2026

Hann Philippines, Inc., the developer of Hann Resorts, announced that its newest and most ambitious project, Hann Reserve, is set to open in February 2026.
Following the success of Hann Casino Resort, the country’s first fully integrated resort in Clark Freeport Zone, Hann Resorts expands its vision northward with Hann Reserve — a 450-hectare eco-luxury golf and lifestyle community rising in New Clark City, Tarlac.
“In terms of golf and integrated resort developments, Hann Reserve is one of the largest of its kind in the world today,” said Tim Neil, General Manager for Hann Reserve. “It’s not just about creating world-class golf courses but leaving a lasting legacy for the Philippines through education, sustainability, and excellence.”
A 450-Hectare Masterplan for Greatness
Hann Reserve’s expansive masterplan will feature four key components that reflect the brand philosophy of Greatness by Nature:
Golf – Three world-class 18-hole championship golf courses designed by global legends:
Dragons Landing by Nicklaus Design, a mountaintop links course with panoramic views of the surrounding mountain ranges.
6 Moons by K.J. Choi Design, a parkland-style course celebrating native trees and local landscapes.
Caverns Deep by Faldo Design, a valley course set among natural waterways and waterfalls.
Wellness – Facilities designed to promote holistic rejuvenation and sustainable leisure experiences.
Education – A PGA Academy and International School will nurture learning and athletic excellence, offering award-winning golf education through Hann Resorts’ exclusive partnership with the PGA of America.
“Through our relationship with the PGA and the PGA Village and Academy, we kind of have four pillars which are Education, Excellence, Environment, and Entertainment”, Neil explained. “Excellence really being about how we can nurture the next generation of stars from the Philippines. That’s the power of our partnership with the PGA of America – to bring education, opportunity, and purpose through golf.
Real Estate – A collection of luxury villas and branded residences offering bespoke living experiences that integrate seamlessly with the natural environment.
Redefining Golf Service and Experience
Clement Rousseau, Director of Golf Operations, highlighted that Hann Reserve aims to set a new benchmark in golf service and operations by aligning with international standards through more than 10 guest touch points — from the backdrop, front office, pro shop, caddies, golf carts, and locker rooms, to the starter, marshal, on-course tea houses, and housekeeping.
“Our goal is to deliver a world-class golf experience from the moment a guest arrives,” Rousseau said. “Every team member will be trained to provide the same level of consistency and attention to detail expected in top international golf destinations.”
To ensure excellence from the start, Rousseau confirmed that IMG, a global sports and lifestyle management company, is assisting Hann Reserve in its pre-opening preparations and service training to align operations with global best practices.
He also shared that the golf experience will extend beyond play — with two tea houses and a halfway house offering refreshments on the course, and a premium pro shop featuring the world’s top golf brands.
To maintain operational excellence, Hann Reserve will implement a ‘mystery guest’ program post-opening to continuously evaluate service performance against international benchmarks.
Accessible Membership and Inclusive Golf
In contrast to the exclusivity of many private golf clubs, Tim Neil shared that Hann Reserve aims to make golf more accessible while maintaining the highest standards of play and hospitality.
“We want to move away from the traditional model of exclusivity,” Neil said. “The first two golf courses (Nicklaus Design and KJ Choi) will be open to the public, while the third course (Sir Nick Faldo) may offer membership opportunities linked to our real estate component. Through our partnership with the PGA of America, accessibility and growing the game will always remain our priorities.”
Members and guests of Hann Casino Resort will enjoy special privileges and preferred access, reinforcing Hann Resorts’ vision of an integrated lifestyle experience where golf, gaming, leisure, and hospitality come together.
Sustainability and Excellence
Sustainability is at the heart of Hann Reserve’s design. According to Shaun Satterly, Director of Agronomy, the courses are built with advanced water management systems, eco-friendly turf technology, and low-impact construction practices. Hann Reserve is also working toward the R&A Certificate of Agronomic Excellence, joining a global roster of only 30 golf venues recognized for sustainable operations.
Clement Rousseau, Director of Golf Operations, emphasized that the resort’s service standards will be aligned with international benchmarks, supported by pre-opening training and global best practices to deliver a seamless five-star experience.
Empowering the Community
As of today, Hann Reserve employs a core team of around 400 for its golf and resort operations, while thousands of workers are engaged on-site for construction and project development. Hann Reserve is poised to transform New Clark City into the Philippines’ next premier golf and lifestyle destination — and the next chapter in Hann Resorts’ vision of Play Bold. Live Bold.
About Hann Resorts
Hann Resorts is the flagship brand of Hann Philippines, Inc., the developer behind Hann Casino Resort in Clark Freeport Zone and Hann Reserve in New Clark City. Guided by its philosophy of Play Bold. Live Bold., Hann Resorts redefines integrated leisure destinations in the Philippines through world-class hospitality, sustainability, and innovation — bringing together luxury, culture, and community in every experience.
About Hann Reserve
Hann Reserve, located in New Clark City, Tarlac, Philippines, is the main luxury golf and lifestyle property developed by Hann Philippines, Incorporated (HPI). Spanning 450 hectares, its goal is to mix world-class golf, high-end hotels, and exclusive homes. The resort aims to set a new global example for lasting luxury, making the Philippines a top place for golf and leisure.