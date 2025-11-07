Hann Resorts Announces Opening of Hann Reserve in Feb 2026

Hann Philippines, Inc., the developer of Hann Resorts, announced that its newest and most ambitious project, Hann Reserve, is set to open in February 2026.

Following the success of Hann Casino Resort, the country’s first fully integrated resort in Clark Freeport Zone, Hann Resorts expands its vision northward with Hann Reserve — a 450-hectare eco-luxury golf and lifestyle community rising in New Clark City, Tarlac.

“In terms of golf and integrated resort developments, Hann Reserve is one of the largest of its kind in the world today,” said Tim Neil, General Manager for Hann Reserve. “It’s not just about creating world-class golf courses but leaving a lasting legacy for the Philippines through education, sustainability, and excellence.”