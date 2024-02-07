Hann Resorts Unveils “Play Bold. Live Bold.” Campaign

The Bold Evolution

In just two years since the successful inauguration of its flagship property, Hann Casino Resort has rapidly emerged as a significant player in the integrated resort industry. This noteworthy journey represents a remarkable transition from its predecessor, Widus Hotel & Casino, signaling a bold move that materialized with the grand opening in December 2021 – a momentous occasion achieved despite the challenging backdrop of the pandemic. This strategic shift has not only showcased the resilience of Hann Resorts but also demonstrated its commitment to pioneering new standards in the industry. The grand opening, conducted at the height of the pandemic, stands as a testament to Hann Resorts' determination to redefine and elevate guest experience to new heights.

Hann Resorts made history as the first fully integrated resort within Clark, showcasing a modern and inviting facade that not only symbolizes architectural excellence but also signals the dawn of a new era in resort experiences here in Central Luzon. This distinctive beginning set the stage for Hann Resorts to redefine luxury and adventure in Clark and beyond.