Hann, SHMC forge pact to support cancer patients

Hann Foundation, Inc. (HFI) and Sacred Heart Medical Center (SHMC) formalized a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on September 25, 2026. This collaboration will provide aid to qualified patients undergoing treatment at the SHMC Cancer Center.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial assistance will be provided to eligible patients to cover the cost of their chemotherapy or radiation treatment. This is to offer support during a challenging and costly journey for patients and their families.

Through this endeavor, treatment becomes available for those in dire need, instead of a mere option.

The MOA signing was held during the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of SHMC, which was represented by Dr. Nenita Tan-Canlas, President and CEO; Dr. Maria Josefina Tan, Medical Director; Dr. Misael Cruz, Cancer Center Director.

In attendance for HFI were Ana Christi G. Galura, Executive Director; and Foundation Administration Manager, Mirasol M. Simon.

As part of the partnership, HFI will also furnish and enhance the Cancer Center reception area and patient support group office. The space is envisioned to provide a comfortable place for patients and their companions to stay at while waiting for treatment.

Through similar collaborations, HFI said it continues to strengthen its Health Pillar and work alongside institutions with the shared purpose of making quality healthcare more accessible to communities and individuals in need.