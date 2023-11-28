HARP creates good music for Pampanga tourism

Founded sometime in the 60s to 70s, the Hotels and Restaurants Association in Pampanga (HARP) has come a long way in its efforts to promote and uplift the tourism industry in the region.

HARP President Matt de Castro participated in the regular Kapihan event with the members of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA) Pampanga Chapter at the Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga in the City of San Fernando.

De Castro narrated that former Tourism Regional Director Ronnie Tiotuico is considered the main man behind the organization, and under his leadership, the association has made significant strides in the past 30 years. Despite a lack of official documentation about its origins, HARP has become a formidable force in the tourism industry in Pampanga.

In 1991, amidst the devastation caused by the Pinatubo eruption, Tiotuico saw an opportunity to revive the tourism industry and reorganize the HARP. Seven hotels initially joined the association, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the organization's history. Fast forward to 2021, HARP celebrated its 30th founding anniversary, highlighting its enduring presence and commitment to promoting the local tourism industry.

Throughout its history, the association underwent several name changes, reflecting its evolving focus and scope. From Angeles Hotels Association to Angeles City Hotels and Restaurants Association to Angeles-Mabalacat Hotels and Restaurants Association, the organization finally settled on its current name, HARP, in 2007 when it was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This formal recognition further solidified HARP's standing as a legitimate and influential entity in Pampanga's tourism landscape.

HARP's regular membership comprises hotels and restaurants, while its allied memberships include their suppliers. The association's primary goal is to become a one-stop hub for tourism-related businesses in Pampanga, providing a cohesive platform for industry players to collaborate and thrive.

The significance of forming an organization like HARP cannot be overstated. It fosters camaraderie among members, promoting friendly competition and collaboration within the industry. Through HARP, members gain recognition from government agencies, particularly local government units. Standardizing practices among members ensures that they can meet international standards, enhancing their competitiveness in the global tourism market.

Furthermore, HARP's alliances and linkages with clients have proven to be beneficial for its members, opening up new opportunities and markets. The association is also dedicated to capacitating its workers, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet international standards and provide top-notch service to visitors.

HARP's achievements and ongoing missions accentuates the association's vital role in uplifting the tourism industry in Pampanga. The organization's rich history, concerted efforts, and commitment have positioned HARP as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the region's tourism landscape.

HARP has spearheaded various projects and initiatives to further its mission. The HARP cook-off challenge in Central Luzon aims to strengthen Pampanga's claim to being the culinary capital of the Philippines. Additionally, the "Lumibut-Dumurut Ta Pampanga" familiarization tour educates HARP members about the different towns in the province, allowing them to stay updated on the products and experiences they can offer to visitors.

In recent years, the hotel and restaurant markets have experienced significant changes with the rise of digitalization, and the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this transformation. With the implementation of Covid-19 protocols, bookings are now predominantly made online, and there is a greater emphasis on outdoor or al fresco settings to accommodate for social distancing measures.

One notable trend is the decline in the number of regular elderly customers and long-staying guests, potentially due to health concerns and travel restrictions. On the other hand, top foreign guests, particularly from Korea, China, and the United States, continue to frequent certain regions, despite the pandemic.

In response to these changes, HARP has remained dedicated to uplifting the local tourism industry, focusing on ensuring that its members are equipped to cater to the evolving needs of the market. While challenges persist, HARP is committed to embracing digitalization and safety protocols to create a safe and enjoyable experience for both locals and tourists.

As the hotel and restaurant markets continue to adapt to the "new normal," it is crucial for businesses to remain agile and responsive to the evolving demands of the industry. Despite the current challenges, HARP is optimistic about the future of the hospitality sector and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga has recently achieved two significant milestones that are worth celebrating. First, the hotel's general manager, Donna Ravina, has been elected as the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association in Pampanga (HARP) for the term 2024-2025. This is a remarkable achievement for Ms. Donna, who is responsible for overseeing the operations of two Microtel hotels in the region. Her leadership and dedication to the hospitality industry have been recognized by her peers, and her new role as president of HARP will undoubtedly bring about positive changes and developments for the association and its members.

Secondly, the City Government of San Fernando, Pampanga, has honored Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga with the Healthy Hotel Grand Winner award. This recognition is a testament to the hotel's commitment to promoting social and environmental awareness and fostering a healthy community. The award ceremony, held at the Heroes Hall in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, showcased the hotel's efforts in creating a sustainable and health-conscious environment for its guests and the local community.

These two milestones highlight Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga's dedication to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

Congratulations to Ms. Donna Ravina and the entire team at Microtel for these well-deserved accolades. These achievements further solidify the hotel's position as a leader in providing exceptional service and promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle for its guests.