Harvest Festival held in Mabalacat City

CITY OF SANFERNANDO --The Department of Agriculture (DA) hosted the Harvest Festival and the completion rites for farmers who participated in the Lowland Vegetable Technology Demonstration and Derby on July 30, 2024 in Barangay Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City.

DA said the project was a collaboration between the National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program (NUPAP), the High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), and private seed and fertilizer companies.

The agency said the event aims to enhance the farmers' skills in planting lowland vegetables using modern technologies and training.

A total area of 4,212 sq.m. was planted with vegetables like eggplant, tomato, hot pepper, bell pepper, squash, string beans, bitter gourd, okra, sponge gourd, and bottle gourd in partnership with seed and fertilizer companies.

Each company was allocated 702 sq.m. for planting vegetables.

A total of 38 farmers who are members of the Farmers Cooperatives and Associations in Mabalacat City were trained in vegetable production, marketing, record-keeping, and financial literacy.

They were divided into seven groups and assigned to a private company, the DA said.

During the Harvest Festival, there was a field tour and harvesting of fresh vegetables from six techno-demo sites.

These were followed by the awarding of certificates to all 38 farmers and seven companies that participated in the project.

Special awards were given to companies that demonstrated exceptional production for various vegetables.

The Best Seed/Fertilizer Companies are Top 1: ThaiPhil Advance Agritech Corporation, Top 2: Ramgo International Corporation and Top 3: Enviro Scope Synergy Corporation and Green Seeds at Allied Botanical Corporation.

At the end of the program, there was a ceremonial awarding of Fertilizer Discount Vouchers and farm machinery for the farmers of Mabalacat City, DA said.