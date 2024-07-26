Has Karla Estrada broken up with Jam Ignacio?

After the controversial breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, netizens speculate that the latter's mom, Karla Estrada, is also separated with boyfriend Jam Ignacio.

Observers claim that Karla and Jam have unfollowed each other in their Instagram accounts.

On Jam's IG account, his photos together with Karla have been deleted.

Karla's last IG post with Jam was in March 23,2023. In her recent interview, the Queen Mother said that she doesn't want to talk about her love life in public.

"Nakakahiya na yung pinag-uusapan natin. Feeling ko kasi ang tanda ko na. I mean, sorry ha! Alam nyo naman ako, di talaga kumportableng pag-usapan ang aking buhay pag-ibig. Itago na lang muna natin siya sa likod ng mga kamera," she said.

Karla and Jam's first public exposure was during the anniversary of District 8 in San Juan, where Daniel is a part owner.

It was followed by their vacation photos in Coron, Palawan, in October 2019.

There are no details yet on the cause of their split up.