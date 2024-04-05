Has Richard Gutierrez found his new love?

Sarah Lahbati remains mum about the sighting of estranged husband Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial.

In recent interviews, Sarah was asked about the rumors spreading that Richard and Barbie are frequently seen together.

"No reaction. NR" her quick reply.

According to some sources, it was on January 7, 2024 when Richard and Barbie were seen together at the height of their rumored separation.

On March 1, 2024, Sarah confirmed their separation.

Aside from the fact that Richard is being linked to Barbie, Sarah is also linked to a mysterious guy who was with her in her recent Hongkong trip.

"He is just a friend. Yeah, I went to Hong Kong to experience art."

"It's always been a dream of mine to travel around and I was happy that I was able to go. And that photo circulating around is one of my friends, as simple as that."

"I visited Hong Kong and met up with different friends." she explained.