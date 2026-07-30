HAU confirms 'tragic death' of student inside campus

THE Holy Angel University (HAU) has confirmed the death of one of its students following what it described as a "tragic incident" that occurred inside the campus on Tuesday night, July 28.

In a statement dated July 29, 2026, the university said the incident resulted in the "untimely passing" of a student. However, it did not disclose the details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The university is deeply saddened to confirm that a tragic incident happened on our campus last night, resulting in the untimely passing of one of our students," the HAU said.

According to the university, classes have been suspended and the campus temporarily closed to allow students, faculty, and staff time to grieve and recover from the incident.

The HAU management also said it has convened a committee to conduct "a thorough review of the incident in accordance with established rules and protocols."

The university appealed to the public to refrain from sharing or circulating unverified information, photographs, videos, or other sensitive content related to the incident, saying such materials may cause additional distress to the student's family and the university community.

The HAU added that its guidance counselors are available to provide counseling and psychosocial support to students, teachers, staff, and other members of the university affected by the incident.

The university also extended its condolences to the student's family and requested prayers for those mourning the loss.