A 21-year-old fresh graduate of Holy Angel University (HAU) in Angeles City, Pampanga, secured the top spot in the November 2026 Aeronautical Engineers Licensure Examination, whose results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on November 12, 2026.

Franco Andrei Nikki B. Dizon shared his journey to becoming the country’s topnotcher in an interview with SunStar Pampanga on Monday, November 23.

Born and raised in Dubai for 13 years, Dizon comes from a Kapampangan family with roots in Mexico and Arayat, Pampanga.

His interest in aviation started during childhood, when his family regularly traveled to the Philippines, allowing him to develop a fascination with airplanes.

After graduating from HAU, Dizon spent six months reviewing at a center in Pasay City in preparation for the licensure examination.

Unlike the traditional routine of studying from morning until night, Dizon described his preparation as flexible and less intensive, often incorporating lessons into his everyday activities.

“Truth be told, tamad po ako. Halos ala-una na po ako ng hapon gumigising,” he said.

He sometimes reviewed while watching movies, during online gaming sessions with friends, and even while commuting between HAU and his home in Mexico, Pampanga.

Dizon said computational subjects were among his strengths, while policies and laws related to aeronautical engineering were more challenging.

He recalled initially expecting the results on November 13 but was surprised when his friends informed him of the announcement a day earlier, prompting him to shout upon learning he had topped the examination.

His father, Noel Dizon, an overseas Filipino worker currently based in Dubai, and other relatives expressed pride in his achievement, while his mother, Elsie Dizon, described him as a consistent achiever.

“Ang pamana lang talaga namin is makapagtapos ng pag-aaral at bonus na lang yung naging topnotcher siya na mas lalo na kinasaya namin,” his mother said.

The eldest of three siblings, Dizon is now awaiting his oath-taking ceremony and exploring career opportunities in the aviation industry. |via Tristan Jingco