HAU student group urges F2F classes suspension

The Holy Angel University - University Student Council (HAU-USC) has requested the university's Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Al Biag, through a letter, to suspend face-to-face and synchronous classes on Thursday, September 25.

The student council's request was posted at the social media account of The Angelite, the official publication of HAU.

The HAU-USC stated that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued an Alert Level Bravo (Orange) advisory over Pampanga and nine other provinces due to Severe Tropical Storm “Opong.”

The letter, signed by HAU-USC President Adonis Cayanan and Vice President Jannelle Joy Balingit, also noted that “a significant number of HAU students reside in flood-prone areas, making them highly vulnerable during severe weather conditions.”

"As of writing, several neighboring schools in Angeles City have suspended face-to-face classes in anticipation of inclement weather, even as the city government has yet to issue an official suspension," the student council said.

Despite the appeal of the HAU-USC appeal for class suspension last night, Biag maintained that face-to-face classes will push through today, September 25, a later post on The Angelite stated.

Biag reportedly cited PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 23, released at 5 a.m., which noted that Pampanga is not among the provinces expected to experience heavy rainfall.

"However, at the same hour, PAGASA also placed Pampanga and nearby provinces under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm (STS) "Opong", the school paper post added.

Meanwhile, the HAU Office of Student Affairs (OSA) has granted leniency on uniforms and footwear for the day, it added. |via The Angelite