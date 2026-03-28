Hausland CIFA Cup 2026 Football Festival launched

Hausland Holdings Inc. (HHI), in partnership with the Clark International Football Academy FC (CIFA FC), has launched the Hausland CIFA Cup 2026 Football Festival on Saturday.

The firm said the event reinforces its commitment to youth sports development and community building.

The Hausland-CIFA Cup is an annual two-day football tournament scheduled on March 28 to 29 this year at The Villages at Global Clark.

Recognized as one of the largest football festivals in Luzon, the outdoor sports event brings together more than 110 teams composed of young athletes, along with their coaches and members of the football community.

The cup is expected to attract over 3,500 attendees from across the region, including participants from the northern provinces such as Ifugao and Baguio, throughout Central Luzon, and as far south as Batangas and Laguna.

Hausland Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Christopher Ryan Tan, joined CIFA President Alexander Dy-Reyes in leading the opening ceremonies, together with participating teams, young players, partners, and sponsors, marking the start of another exciting season of competitive football.

As part of its continued support, Hausland said it has extended its assistance to CIFA to help fund the academy’s year-long programs as well as the tournament, further elevating the football community in Clark and Pampanga.

In line with its vision of building not just homes but thriving communities, Hausland—through HUE Grounds—has developed two tournament-grade football fields located at HUE Grounds, Timog Triangle, Friendship Highway, Angeles City.

These facilities aim to provide athletes with high-quality venues for training and competition, supporting the long-term growth of football in the region.

Despite ongoing economic challenges, Hausland said it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality housing for Filipinos. The company affirms that its promise stands strong, with upcoming developments under its subsidiary brands Fiesta, The Hausland, and HUE set to further expand its portfolio and serve more communities.

“At Hausland, we believe that investing in sports is investing in our youth and in raising future leaders. At the same time, we remain committed to our core mission of providing quality homes for Filipino families. Through our developments and partnerships, we continue to build stronger communities,” said Tan.

The Hausland-CIFA Cup 2026 serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, build discipline, and foster camaraderie through sports—because through sports, we build future leaders.

CIFA President Dy-Reyes expressed appreciation for Hausland’s ongoing support.

“Hausland continues to be a strong partner in our mission to develop grassroots football. Their contributions—both in events like the CIFA Cup and infrastructure like HUE Grounds—help us provide better opportunities for young players," he said.