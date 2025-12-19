Hausland, Don Bosco forge educational support pact

The Hausland Holdings Inc. (HHI) has implemented a Corporate Community Partnership for Development (CCPD) partnership with Don Bosco Academy Mabalacat.

In connection to this, a memorandum of agreement signing was held on Friday, December 19, 2025 at the Don Bosco Academy Gym in Mabalacat City.

The event gathered members of the Don Bosco community, parents, and representatives from HHI.

The developer said the partnership project reflects its efforts to build communities and enrich lives by investing in education, extending its mission beyond infrastructure development.

Through this initiative, HHI said it will support the academy's educational, vocational, and technical programs in a bid to expand opportunities for students' personal, academic, and professional growth.

HHI said this is in line with its commitment to nurture future generations.

The firm added that it recognizes the importance of equipping young individuals for their future endeavors.

Leading the ceremonial signing was HHI President Christopher Ryan Tan, a proud alumnus of Don Bosco Academy.

The HHI said Tan's personal connection to the institution underscores the significance of the partnership and highlights the shared values of HHI and the academy in molding disciplined, value-driven leaders.

Don Bosco Academy Mabalacat is an exclusive Catholic school for boys offering education from kindergarten to senior high school (K-12), including a Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program duly registered under TESDA.