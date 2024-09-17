Hausland Group shines at 12th PropertyGuru Awards

Hausland Development Corporation (HLDC) and FIESTA Communities, Inc. (FCI) made a recognition at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards, held at Shangri-La The Fort in Manila.

The two companies collectively secured five prestigious awards, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the real estate industry in the Philippines.

Hausland Development Corporation was honored with the Best Housing Developer award, a testament to its overall excellence in housing development. This award recognizes the company’s comprehensive approach to creating innovative and high-quality housing solutions.

HLDC’s flagship project, The Hauslands Mabalacat secured the Best Affordable Housing Architectural Design award, celebrating its innovative approach to spacious compartmentalization plan, ease of space management, and aesthetic yet affordable housing solutions.

The same project was also highly commended as the Best Housing Development (Luzon), highlighting its significant impact on the region’s housing landscape.

In another significant achievement, FIESTA Communities, Inc. made its mark with its project winning the Best Socialized Housing Development award reflecting its commitment in providing accessible and quality housing for all.

FIESTA Communities Aguso earned a highly commended nod as the Best Housing Development (Luzon), acknowledging its outstanding efforts in the regional development.

These awards not only celebrate the individual successes of Hausland Development Corporation and FIESTA Communities, Inc. but also underscore their significant roles in shaping the future of housing in the Philippines.

Their unwavering dedication to transforming land and improving lives continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

The awards were received by some key executives from Hausland Group, accompanied by several managers from both Hausland Development Corporation (HLDC) and FIESTA Communities, Inc. (FCI).

As a community-raised developer in Central Luzon and a first-time contender at the PropertyGuru Philippine Property Awards, Hausland Group proved its excellence and dedication to outstanding real estate development.