Hausland joins BWSI Abacan rehab program

Balibago Waterworks President Criselle Alejandro and Hausland Holdings President Ryan Tan sign a pledge of commitment to strengthen the advocacy for saving and protecting the Abacan River.

The memorandum of understanding signing was held on June 8, 2026 at the Balibago Waterworks head office in Pulung Maragul, Angeles City.

The Hausland Holdings, Inc. is the latest partner of the water firm for the Abacan Rehabilitation Program.

The river program, launched on April 22, 2025, has been running, with 10 partner-organizations joining the clean-up activities every third Saturday of the month.

Pioneered by Balibago Waterworks and MACCII, led by President Elizabeth Carlos Timbol, the ABACAN Program continues to create more awareness for protecting water resources.