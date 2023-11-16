Heal, move forward: Mayor to new barangay leaders

CANDABA -- "The election is over. Let us now heal, move forward and be united for a more progressive Candaba."

Thus said Mayor Rene Maglanque during the oathtaking ceremony of newly-elected barangay officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Maglanque said it saddened him to know that many friends and families have become divided due to rivalry in the recent barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election.

"Hanggang ngayon marami pa rin akong naririnig na mga barangay na nagkawatak-watak at mga pamilyang di nag-uusap. Ang unang hiling ko sa mga kapitan ay sila na ang magpakumbaba at lumapit dahil sila ang nanalo. Bilang mga inelect ng tao, sila na ang mag-umpisa na magbalik ng kasiyahan dito sa bayan ng Candaba," he said.

Maglanque told the village officers to take inspiration in the unity and collaboration demonstrated by the national, provincial and local government.

He said the attendance of Governor Dennis Pineda, fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc and Board Members Pol Balingit and Nelson Calara during the oath taking ceremonies indicated their unified support for Candaba and its people.

Pineda administered the oath taking rites of SK officers on Monday, while Bondoc swore in the new barangay chairmen and their councils.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa suporta mula national sa ngalan ni Congresswoman Bondoc at sa provincial sa pangunguna ni Governor Dennis. Ito pong pagkakaisa namin ay siguradong magdadala ng maraming proyekto para sa bawat Candabeño," the mayor said.

He also assured new barangay leaders of the equal support of the local government to every barangay.

"Walang ibang kulay o pagkakakampi-kampo. Hiningi ko na magpakumbaba sila sa kanilang barangay at ako rin bilang mayor ay bababa at magdadala ng buo at pantay-pantay na suporta sa bawat barangay," Maglanque said.