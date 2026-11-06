HEALTH IS WEALTH

More access to medical services

RHUs often serve as the first and most accessible point of contact for healthcare, especially for residents with limited financial resources. For many communities, the rehabilitation of their health facilities comes at a critical time as local health officials shared that natural disasters in recent years have exposed the vulnerability of aging healthcare infrastructure.

For example, in Compostela, Cebu, Typhoon Tino and the earthquake last year disrupted healthcare delivery as damaged roads, landslides, and unsafe facilities made it difficult for residents to access medical services.

In addition, years of wear and tear had left portions of the facility in poor condition. Damaged restrooms, deteriorating ceilings, cracked walls, and unusable wash areas affected both patient experience and the working conditions of healthcare personnel.

Yet, health workers continued serving their communities despite damaged infrastructure, interruptions in electricity and water supply, communication challenges, and shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

Now with the refurbished facilities, residents are welcomed into safer and more comfortable facilities with improved lighting, upgraded interiors, and enhanced infrastructure that support the delivery of quality healthcare services. The improvements not only create a more dignified environment for patients but also help healthcare workers provide more efficient and compassionate care.

A concerted effort

The enhanced facilities enable the local government to meet the Department of Health and PhilHealth standards, making them qualified to access additional resources for the communities.

Through its RHU rehabilitation program, BDO Foundation contributes to the government’s efforts toward universal health care and to Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

A commitment to find ways

To give more Filipinos access to primary health care services—this is a commitment that BDO Foundation continues to uphold as one of its core advocacies. As the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, it has a long-standing program focused on the rehabilitation of health centers across the country and is continuously finding new facilities to rehabilitate through the support of BDO and BDO Network bank branches.

The primary care facilities serve as the first line of defense of communities in maintaining the overall health and wellness of its constituents. Patients run to RHUs for routine check-ups, immunizations, and preventive health care. Oftentimes, these facilities lack the capacity to renovate, especially after being struck by natural calamities.

BDO Foundation recognizes this gap by partnering with the respective local government units and finding a middle ground in renovating the health facility that will best serve its patients.

Like previous renovation projects of the foundation, the mission was to enhance the experience of both health workers and patients through improved interiors and exteriors. The foundation also added a play area for kids and a private breastfeeding area for nursing mothers – common additions to bigger health centers to ensure that all kinds of patients are comfortable and included.

As part of its long-standing program, the foundation continues its mission to support public health workers and local government units in providing optimal patient care within an environment that is conducive to healing and wellness.

Beyond the vision: A mission

BDO Foundation is steadfast in its mission in providing support for health centers and helping strengthen the national health care delivery system.

The foundation is supported by BDO and BDO Network Bank branches, where branch officers, acting beyond their mandate, recommend nearby health centers that would benefit from the program.

“We have branch employees who grew up visiting these health centers, and they are always eager to find ways to support their own community,” shared BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito.

“BDO Foundation prioritizes this mission because we believe in the importance of basic healthcare and its irreplaceable function in a community,” he said. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)