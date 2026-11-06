HEALTH IS WEALTH

BDO Foundation marks a healthcare milestone with the renovation of the 250th rural health unit under its RHU rehabilitation program, which supports the delivery of quality healthcare services mostly in areas vulnerable to natural disasters and other challenges via enhanced infrastructure.
The remarkable achievement comes as BDO Unibank, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, ever finding ways and going beyond the confines of its teller counters with a premium on health---that is true wealth.
The turnover of the Compostela Rural Health Unit in Cebu is the 22nd rural health unit (RHU) and the 250th primary care facility rehabilitated by BDO Foundation. With it and the others reconditioned nationwide, communities across the country now have improved access to healthcare services.
The 250 RHUs, recommended to the foundation by BDO and BDO Network Bank branches in their respective areas, serve more than 11 million Filipinos in areas vulnerable to natural disasters and other challenges that often disrupt the delivery of essential health services.
BDO Foundation has completed the rehabilitation of the following 22 health facilities so far in 2026: Daet Rural Health Unit III, Camarines Norte; Sipocot Rural Health Unit, Camarines Sur; Municipal Health Office of Camaligan, Camarines Sur; Asturias Rural Health Unit, Cebu; Balamban Rural Health Unit II and Birthing Center, Cebu; Guihulngan Primary Care Facility I, Negros Oriental; Anini-y Polyclinic and Primary Healthcare Facility, Antique; Zamboanguita Primary Care Facility, Negros Oriental; Labason Rural Health Unit, Zamboanga del Norte; Leganes Primary Care Facility, Iloilo; Bingawan Rural Health Unit, Iloilo; and San Jose Primary Care Facility, Negros Oriental.
Also rehabilitated this year were Tanjay City Health Unit I, Negros Oriental; El Salvador City Health Office, Misamis Oriental; Sogod Rural Health Unit, Cebu; Buhi Rural Health Unit I, Camarines Sur; Magarao Municipal Health Office, Camarines Sur; Pamplona Rural Health Unit, Camarines Sur; Cabusao Rural Health Unit, Camarines Sur; Banaybanay Rural Health Unit, Davao Oriental; RHU-Nabunturan Primary Care Facility, Davao de Oro; and Compostela Rural Health Unit, Cebu.
More access to medical services
RHUs often serve as the first and most accessible point of contact for healthcare, especially for residents with limited financial resources. For many communities, the rehabilitation of their health facilities comes at a critical time as local health officials shared that natural disasters in recent years have exposed the vulnerability of aging healthcare infrastructure.
For example, in Compostela, Cebu, Typhoon Tino and the earthquake last year disrupted healthcare delivery as damaged roads, landslides, and unsafe facilities made it difficult for residents to access medical services.
In addition, years of wear and tear had left portions of the facility in poor condition. Damaged restrooms, deteriorating ceilings, cracked walls, and unusable wash areas affected both patient experience and the working conditions of healthcare personnel.
Yet, health workers continued serving their communities despite damaged infrastructure, interruptions in electricity and water supply, communication challenges, and shortages of medicines and medical supplies.
Now with the refurbished facilities, residents are welcomed into safer and more comfortable facilities with improved lighting, upgraded interiors, and enhanced infrastructure that support the delivery of quality healthcare services. The improvements not only create a more dignified environment for patients but also help healthcare workers provide more efficient and compassionate care.
A concerted effort
The enhanced facilities enable the local government to meet the Department of Health and PhilHealth standards, making them qualified to access additional resources for the communities.
Through its RHU rehabilitation program, BDO Foundation contributes to the government’s efforts toward universal health care and to Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.
A commitment to find ways
To give more Filipinos access to primary health care services—this is a commitment that BDO Foundation continues to uphold as one of its core advocacies. As the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, it has a long-standing program focused on the rehabilitation of health centers across the country and is continuously finding new facilities to rehabilitate through the support of BDO and BDO Network bank branches.
The primary care facilities serve as the first line of defense of communities in maintaining the overall health and wellness of its constituents. Patients run to RHUs for routine check-ups, immunizations, and preventive health care. Oftentimes, these facilities lack the capacity to renovate, especially after being struck by natural calamities.
BDO Foundation recognizes this gap by partnering with the respective local government units and finding a middle ground in renovating the health facility that will best serve its patients.
Like previous renovation projects of the foundation, the mission was to enhance the experience of both health workers and patients through improved interiors and exteriors. The foundation also added a play area for kids and a private breastfeeding area for nursing mothers – common additions to bigger health centers to ensure that all kinds of patients are comfortable and included.
As part of its long-standing program, the foundation continues its mission to support public health workers and local government units in providing optimal patient care within an environment that is conducive to healing and wellness.
Beyond the vision: A mission
BDO Foundation is steadfast in its mission in providing support for health centers and helping strengthen the national health care delivery system.
The foundation is supported by BDO and BDO Network Bank branches, where branch officers, acting beyond their mandate, recommend nearby health centers that would benefit from the program.
“We have branch employees who grew up visiting these health centers, and they are always eager to find ways to support their own community,” shared BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito.
“BDO Foundation prioritizes this mission because we believe in the importance of basic healthcare and its irreplaceable function in a community,” he said. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)
BDO SCORECARD: P63.6-B
NET INCOME IN 9M 2026
It’s a scorecard that truly reflects the sustained strength of its core business segments despite the challenging economic environment.
During the past nine months (9M) of 2026, BDO Unibank, Inc. continued its strong operational performance, supported by robust loan growth, double-digit pre-provision operating profit growth and further improvement in asset quality.
In its 9M scorecard, BDO posted a net income of P63.6 billion, up from P63.1 billion in the same period last year, with return on equity standing at 13.1%.
Net interest income increased 11% year-on-year as gross customer loans grew 16% to P4.1 trillion, driven by broad-based loan portfolio growth across all segments.
Total deposits advanced 11%, with current and savings account (CASA) increasing 5%. Non-interest income rose 3%. Operating expense growth remained well managed and within single-digit levels.
Asset quality improved further during the period despite strong lending momentum, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.60% from 1.77% a year earlier. NPL coverage ratio remained stable at 132%.
Shareholders’ equity rose 6%, with book value per share increasing 6% to ₱123.6. The Bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was at 12.6%.
Even in first half of 2026, BDO’s scorecard already showed sustained strong operating momentum---delivering mid-teens loan growth, double-digit growth in pre-provision operating profit and improved asset quality, posting a notable P40.7 billion net income, born from the increase of provisions as a prudential measure against evolving risks.
A further review of its scorecard shows that BDO delivered a record net income of P87.2 billion in 2025, a 6% increase from P82.0 billion in 2024 driven by the solid performance of its core businesses.
With curves pointing up on the scorecard, BDO remains poised to capitalize on opportunities that support its long-term growth objectives amid changing market conditions and a dynamic operating environment, backed by its diversified business model, solid financial position, and market-leading franchise.
Furthermore, BDO’s market leadership and robust business franchise, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid financial performance, position the Bank well to capture long‑term growth opportunities and emerging prospects.
Backed by strong business fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet, and its market leadership position, BDO remains well-positioned to navigate prevailing uncertainties in an evolving business environment. (Jovi T. De Leon/SunStar Pampanga)