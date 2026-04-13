Healthy workplace program launched in Angeles City

The Angeles City government has launched a Healthy Workplace Program and opened a clinic for employees at the city hall.

The city government said this is part of efforts to improve the health and well-being of its workforce.

The project, implemented by the Angeles City Health Office, includes the establishment of the Puso Center Employees’ Clinic, which will provide medical services for city hall employees.

Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II said the Healthy Workplace Program of the Department of Health promotes a holistic approach to employee health in the workplace.

The program includes proper nutrition and physical activity, environmental health, mental health, immunization, substance use prevention, sexual and reproductive health, tuberculosis prevention, and workplace safety.

Lazatin said the program was designed as a continuing initiative rather than a one-time activity.

The campaign carries the tagline “Kung Happy ang Workplace, Happy ang Angeleños."

Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, department heads, representatives from the DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development, and local government employees attended the event.

Lazatin expressed support for the program and highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy workforce to ensure efficient delivery of services to the people.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was also held to formally open the program and the clinic, located on the second floor of City Hall.

Following the ceremony, various health booths were set up outside the city hall.

Free services such as blood sugar testing, HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis screening, blood pressure monitoring, blood typing, deworming, and family planning services are offered at the facility.

Lazatin underwent blood sugar testing and blood typing in support of the project.