Hearing aids distributed to 467 Kapampangans

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Governor Dennis Pineda on Sunday led the recent distribution of hearing aids to some 467 beneficiaries at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The event was made possible through the coordination of the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Pineda was accompanied by Bill Austin and Tani Austin of Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Personnel from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), led by Dr. Dax Tidula, attended to the needs of the patients.

A hearing aid costs around P50,000, the provincial government said.

Pineda lauded the foundation for its support saying that the project will benefit a lot of Kapampangans.

The PHO said that this is the second hearing aid mission of the Starkey Hearing Foundation in partnership with the Capitol this year.

The foundation was able to serve a total of 1,847 patients.