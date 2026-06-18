Heart Evangelista admits being a "sugar mommy" in her past relationship

Being generous with love is not a question. But spending for all the expenses of the one you love is a different thing.

That's how actress/fashionista Heart Evangelista felt in her past relationship.

"I felt like a sugar mommy in my past relationship" admits Heart in her recent interview.

"Lagi akong gumagastos. Sira ako sa lalaki.

"That's my language of love.

"That's always been my language of love.

"Ano yung patanim ko kapag umalis ako na ,'I'm sorry you lost it all' ganyan.

"I'm very,very giving. I'm very generous."

Heart recalls how his ex-boyfriend left her with a different impression.

"I did have one boyfriend that I felt was not to proper.

"I didn't like. There is something about him that left a bad taste in my mouth.

"Just one. I won't say who."

Heart did not mention the name of his ex-boyfriend. She came to a point where she realized that she was the one shouldering all the expenses during their relationship.

"Parang, I felt like, 'Okay, I feel like a sugar mommy na,' parang ganyan.

She was asked to give a hint on who her ex was.

"They're all good-looking.

"Mabait naman siya, baka kailangan lang talaga niya. Extra help."

Heart's first boyfriend was actor-director John Pratts, she openly publicized their relationship.

Their relationship started as a loveteam in 2000, and eventually turned into real-life affair.

Then came John Lloyd Cruz in 2005. However, the relationship was kept a secret.

Only in October 2017, when Heart confessed that she had a relationship with JL, but it didn't last long.

In late 2005, Jericho Rosales came into the scene. Heart had a three-year relationship with Echo.

After their controversial break up, Heart had a brief encounter with a non-showbiz guy, but then it also didn't last long.

Heart's heart opens again as Japanese-Brazilian-actor-model Daniel Matsunaga entered her life.

Their love story started when they were both cast in primetime drama series "Langit Sa Piling Mo" in 2010.

In a separate interview, Daniel admits being in a relationship with Heart in August 20,2010.

The relationship lasted for two years.

When they parted ways, Heart was immediately romantically linked to senator Chiz Escudero.

* * *

Former abs-cbn reporter Ryan Chua is now engaged to his long-time partner Joe-Marc Hsieh.

Through his social media account, Ryan shared photos and video of his marriage proposal in HongKong.

It's been eight years, since the couple shared meaningful time together.

"He said, Yes!

"After almost eight years of living like a married couple, we figured we should probably make if official at some point.

"I'm not romantic by nature but Chowee Hsieh is worth the occasional public display of cheesiness."

The scene was in a classy restaurant. Right after the dessert is served, Ryan knelt in front of Joe.

"Sorry to embarass you but...we've been through a lot, so many changes, pero I want you to be the constant in my life"

Joe replied, Yes! many times.

A loud applause was heard in the restaurant, while the music "Til' They Take My Heart Away" was playing.

Ryan has been based in HongKong for several years.

His last open relationship was with model-actor Sebastian Castro.

However, in October 2017, through his FB account, Sebastian announced his four-year relationship with Ryan has ended.

Sebastian did not mention the reason behind the separation. But some members of the LGBTQ community was not in favor of his relationship with Ryan.