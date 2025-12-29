HELLO 2026

2026. What is in store for us Filipinos? The past three years under President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. aka BBM cannot be described as good years due to high prices of basic consumer goods. It was a double whammy. The flood control scandal that till today rocks the nation. The corruption in government, particularly among some members of the House of Representatives and the Philippine Senate remain unabated. The big fishes are still around and are waiting for the issue to die down so they can continue in their merry ways. NAPAKA-WALANG HIYA NILA, sa totoo lang. Money for the poor were snatched from their mouth. PhilHealth funds depleted. No thanks to Secretary Ralph Recto. ( Mamatay Sana daw lahat, sabi ni Kara David, ang pamangkin ni Cardinal Ambo David. But hope has no borders and it springs eternal.

WHAT WE WANTED TO SEE IN 2026

-First and foremost to see all the KURAKOTS in jail.

- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. make good his promises like placing behind bars big fishes, meaning corrupt senators, congressmen and high government officials.

- That our roads and highways will be upgraded. And to include the whole length of the NLEX expressway. And to include all the expressway’s RFIDS.

- That Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) and Ramon S. Ang (RSA) order their management people to observe how tollways are run in South Korea, Japan and USA, countries which are technology providers and install modern RFIDS in the country.

- That flyovers will be constructed on choke points. Not the type of the still unfinished flyover in the McArthur highway Angeles section.

- That the Ombudsman will make a honest to goodness investigations on unfinished public works infrastructure projects. Walang kikilingan, walang po protektahan.

- That the Philippine National Police (PNP) will purchase more patrol cars for use of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and be seen patrolling the highways.

- That people stop asking if there is a HPG organization in the PNP and seldom a patrol car is seen on principal roads in the country

-That the Land Transportation Office (LTO) field more mobile checkpoints frequently in strategic areas in order to stop the mushrooming of colorum vehicles, tricycles with no license, kolong kolong and slow moving trucks and jeepneys that pollute the environment

- That traffic lights in both Clark Development Corporation and highways in Angeles City and City of San Fernando be calibrated. The same thing in Clark Freeport.

- That subdivisions, particularly those in Pampanga be considerate, employ licensed security guards and properly briefed on protocols, good manners and right conduct. And not charging too much on visitors’ stickers.

- That our good Lord keep blessing the true public servants in government and punish the wicked and corrupt ones.

- That people like aging actress Vilma Santos should be reduced to their own self and dispense with their egos which became so big like their mansions.

- Anyway, HAPPY NEW YEAR.