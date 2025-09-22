Helpless and hopeless

I am just a simple government employee who, unlike the lucky ones, has waited years and years before I got promoted. Every day, I clock in before most of my colleagues even arrive in the office, and at times, leave the office more than eight hours after. Like many of my officemates, I work down to the last minute, sometimes exceeding my official hours to finish what needs to be done. I pay my taxes honestly, knowing that every peso deducted from my salary is meant to serve the public good. There is no glamour in my job. As I have written in a previous column, I love my current position of being a civil servant and at the same time, being able to practice what I learned in college. It’s the quiet satisfaction that comes from honest work and the hope that my small efforts contribute to something bigger.

One of the few privileges I have managed to afford is a secondhand vehicle, much of which I owe to my hardworking father. It’s not much, but it has been my family’s reliable companion through rain and shine, helping me get to work, send my kids to school, and run errands for my family. Now, with my car broken and in desperate need of repairs, I find myself scrambling and juggling my limited savings and dreaming of being able to replace my old car due to the regular problems that we encounter. For many like me, even a minor setback like this can feel overwhelming.

What makes this struggle even more bitter is the stark contrast I see around me. News headlines and social media feeds are filled with stories of corrupt officials and employees who have amassed unimaginable wealth. Government contractors flaunt their luxury vehicles (a whole fleet parked in their basement) bought not from years of honest labor, but from money stolen from the people. While ordinary workers like me stretch every peso, these individuals live in excess, insulated from the hardships that define the lives of most Filipinos.

It is infuriating to witness such injustice. The taxes I pay, which are painstakingly deducted from my modest salary, are meant to fund public services, not to line the pockets of the corrupt. Every time I see a convoy of luxury cars or read about another scandal, I am reminded of the deep inequalities that persist in our society. The system seems rigged to reward those who abuse their power, while honest workers are left to fend for themselves, helpless and hopeless.

As a taxpayer, I demand justice. I demand accountability from those who have betrayed the public trust. It is not enough to simply expose corruption; there must be real consequences for those who steal from the people. Until then, the hardworking, law-abiding citizens of this country will continue to bear the burden while the corrupt ride in comfort, untouched by the struggles of ordinary life.