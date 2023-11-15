Henson is new SK fed prexy in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Youth leader Isen Roi Henson is now the new Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President in this capital city.

Henson, who chairs the SK post for Barangay Del Pilar, got 21 votes from his fellow SK chairs and defeated Sindalan SK chairman Jan Gampoy.

Henson took oath the other day. He will sit as an ex-officio member of the city council.

He is the son of City Councilor Dein Henson and a grandchild of former Board Member Rosve Henson.

Other SK officials for the federation include Vice President Jaedy Scoth Pare of Barangay Telabastagan, Secretary Edwin Ferreras of Barangay San Juan and Treasurer Jethro Ryan Cunanan of Barangay San Isidro.

Barangay San Nicolas SK Chair Kianne Andrea Teodoro will hold the post of Auditor while the federation’s Public Relations Officer is Justine Jay Cordero of Barangay Dela Paz Sur and Honorato Vicente Lagman of Barangay Calulut as sergeant-at-arms.