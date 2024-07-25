Here comes the rain

It’s been raining daily the whole week. This is good because it replenishes groundwater which went low during the hot summer. Dams are being refilled too. Sadly, some areas are experiencing flooding due to too much rain. La Niña has not yet officially started so the worst is yet to come. Let’s prepare.

One practical thing we can do this wet season is to harvest the rain. It’s free and clean water. It’s easy to install a rainwater collection system. All that is needed is a container, like a plastic drum, and simple modification of the gutter and downspout. For those who can afford it, a permanent set-up with a stainless steel storage tank would be great. Rainwater can be used for flushing toilet and cleaning. With simple filtering, it can be used for laundry. It’s better than untreated groundwater which causes yellowing of white clothes due to minerals.

Did you know that we have a law that mandates rainwater harvesting? Republic Act No. 6716, also known as Rainwater Collector and Springs Development Law which was approved on March 17, 1989, tasked the Department of Public Works and Highways to undertake construction of water wells and rainwater collectors. The Department of Interior and Local Government released a memorandum circular for LGUs in 2017 regarding this matter.

Rainwater has great beneficial use for industries because it has little or no minerals at all. In technical terms, it is called “soft water”, water that is free from dissolved salts of such metals as calcium, iron, or magnesium, which form insoluble deposits. These minerals are responsible for the white scales that appear in pipes and faucets and the marks in car windshields and windows. Industries that use boilers use chemicals to “soften” water to prevent boiler tubes from scaling.

When I interviewed Yokohama Tires Phils personnel in my radio program, they mentioned that they have a rainwater harvesting system as part of their environmental initiatives. Rainwater collected from their roof is stored in a 1,020-cubic meter recovery tank. They use the water for both domestic and industrial purposes. They confirmed that they were able to save on water-softening chemicals.

**********

Except for climate change, PBBM did not mention anything about environmental concerns in his SONA. I was hoping that he would reiterate to congress the creation of the Department of Water which he has highlighted in the past. It’s now up to congress to give priority to this important piece of legislation.

Mabalaqueños were ecstatic when PBBM mentioned the achievement of the Mabalacat City College in his SONA. His exact words were: “In the face of top global competition, the Mabalacat City College in Pampanga was awarded the Technological/Digital Innovation of the Year [from the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia].”

Congratulations to the MCC Board of trustees, management, staff, students and the Mabalacat City LGU for enabling a small local college to become world class. To God be the glory!