Heroine Nicolasa Dayrit-Panlilio Honored On Her 151st Birth Anniversary

Officials of the City Government of San Fernando led an event to pay tribute to Fernandino heroine Nicolasa Dayrit-Panlilio on her 151st birth anniversary on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The local government, under the leadership of Mayor Vilma Caluag, said it set a series of activities held at the Heroes Hall.

The program began with a eucharistic celebration, officiated by Fr. Joselito Henson, Rector of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando.

This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Dayrit-Panlilio’s monument at the Heroes Park.

Caluag also led the offering of flowers to the heroine.

A tribute was also conducted by women leaders, including Dr. Leticia Yap, president of the Local Council of Women, affirming Dayrit-Panlilio’s legacy as a symbol of courage and compassion.

In her message, Caluag emphasized Nicolasa’s "timeless" role as an icon of patriotism and empowerment, which reminds Fernandinos that her legacy lives on in the strength and leadership of today’s women.

The event was organized by the City Tourism and Investment Promotions Office (CTIPO), headed by Ching Pangilinan. This is in partnership with the City Gender and Development Focal Point System (GADFPS), as part of the city’s Women’s Week celebration.

The program also featured a cultural performance by Teatro Fernandino, showcasing the enduring inspiration of Nicolasa’s life and heroism.

Born in San Fernando, Pampanga on September 10, 1874, Nicolasa Dayrit-Panlilio was the daughter of Florentino Dayrit and Antonina Pamintuan.

She joined the Filipino revolutionary movement and dedicated herself to nursing the sick and wounded during the Filipino-American War.

Remembered as a courageous peacemaker, she led a group of women who mediated a dispute between Generals Antonio Luna and Tomas Mascardo.

She passed away on April 12, 1945, but her legacy as the “Bayaning Fernandino” lives on as an enduring inspiration for generations. via CSF Information Office