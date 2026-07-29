Heron rescued after slingshot attack along Abacan River

A migratory bird was rescued by personnel of the Angeles City local government after it was hit and wounded by two individuals, including a minor, with the use of slingshot along the Abacan River.

The incident was discovered through CCTV monitors by the Angeles City Command Center.

Upon spotting the activity, the Command Center coordinated with the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO) to respond and take appropriate action.

The rescued heron was turned over to the City Veterinary Office (CVO) for assessment and medical care.

As part of its treatment, the heron was given Enrofloxacin as an antibiotic, Tolfenamic as an anti-inflammatory medication, and Duphalyte as a vitamin supplement.

The CVO said it is monitoring the bird’s condition.

The city government reminded the residents that animals are important parts of the ecosystem and must be protected.

It also urged the public not to hunt, harm, injure, or use slingshots against birds and other wild life.

"All Angeleños are encouraged to remain responsible and vigilant. Anyone who witnesses incidents that may harm animals or wildlife is advised to immediately report them to the proper authorities for appropriate action," the city government stated." Together, let us protect our environment and the wildlife of Angeles City."