High school graduates get financial aid from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Senior High School graduates all over Pampanga have started to receive their financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga

A series of distribution ceremonies started yesterday, January 16.

Pampanga 2nd district Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab led the first series of turnover of assistance at Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor town and in Becuran High School in Santa Rita.

Some 1,414 and 504 former senior high school students from the two venues, respectively, received P3,000 each.

A total of 15, 762 former senior high school students will receive financial assistance in the coming weeks.

Pineda-Cayabyab said the program aims to help former senior high school students to pursue college or find employment.

The board member said the provincial government is ready to assist students in their tertiary education especially those coming from indigent families and willing to enroll in state colleges and universities.

The two distribution events were attended by Mayor Diman Datu of Bacolor and Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon, Sajid Khan Eusoof, and John Carlo Cruz.