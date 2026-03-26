Hilton Clark chef dives into underwater photography

A chef at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is gaining attention not for a new dish, but for a collection of underwater photographs taken in some of the world’s richest marine sites.

Executive Chef Nicholas Van Riemsdijk recently launched “Secrets of the Sea,” an exhibit featuring 19 images captured in Cebu, Batangas, and Raja Ampat.

The photo exhibit will run until May 31 At Hilton Clark.

Riemsdijk has been into diving for 36 years and only took up underwater photography in the last six years, in what he described as a “task-loaded hobby” into a full exhibit.

“It is more fun capturing marine life more than diving itself,” he said. “I love to challenge myself.”

His work includes images of pygmy seahorses, wobbegong sharks, and schools of bigeye trevally, taken during dives that require both technical skill and patience.

Even underwater, his perspective remains that of a chef.

“Sometimes I get hungry when I go on dives,” he said. “I see coral reefs and start to think about recipes.”

Riemsdijk said that connection comes with responsibility. He emphasized the need for sustainable seafood practices and reducing waste.

“We should be responsible for the marine life we eat,” he said.

Asked whether he would ever choose between the kitchen and the ocean, his answer reflects the balance he has found.

“I could never do it,” he said. “One would have to be a work, and one would have to be a hobby. Right now, “cheffing” is my work, and “diving” and photography are my hobby. Who knows? Maybe in the future that will switch, but I will always need both in my life.”

For those interested in underwater photography, the chef stressed that mastering diving comes first.

“Learn to dive for quite a few years. Be very proficient before getting a camera,” he said. “It’s a long path, but rewarding.”

The exhibit also reflects how companies within the Freeport are supporting talents beyond employees’ primary roles.

“At Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, we connect with the community and integrate with the destination,” said General Manager Denise H.R. Molintas. “Chef Nick’s photo exhibit reflects how we showcase the diverse talents of our team members while embracing a ‘think global, act local’ mindset.”

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) is also expanding platforms for creative expression.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said more opportunities are being opened for workers inside the freeport to showcase their talents.

She noted that the Clark museum will soon open to a wider audience, including employees and workers.

“We shall open our Clark museum. These efforts aim to highlight skills beyond formal job roles," Devanadera said.

“He’s (Chef Nick) not just a chef. He is also a photographer and a diver. Clark’s development goes beyond investments; it speaks in the language of art as well," she added. |via Tristan Jingco