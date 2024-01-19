Hilton Clark to host bridal fair in February

CLARK FREEPORT -- Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort will be organizing the second year of the Beautiful Beginnings Bridal Fair on February 3 and 4.

The event promises to be an enchanting experience for soon-to-be-married couples, featuring a diverse lineup of local vendors and professionals ready to make every dream wedding a reality.

Attendees can expect the following highlights:

Fashion Show. The latest bridal and groom fashion trends will be showcased in a fashion show on February 3, showcasing the stunning collections of renowned local Pampanga designers.

Vendor Showcase. A specially curated lineup of wedding vendors including photographers, florists, caterers, decorators, and more will exhibit their works as they offer exclusive deals and discounts for attendees.

Interactive Workshops. Engaging workshops and demonstrations by wedding experts will provide valuable tips and advice on planning the perfect wedding.

Prizes and Giveaways. Attendees will get to win exciting prizes and giveaways, contributing to the joy and excitement of planning a wedding. On top of that, couples who confirm their weddings during the fair will stand a chance to win a two-night weekend stay inclusive of breakfast for two at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort extends a warm invitation to everyone, open from 11 AM to 6nPM on February 3, and from 10:00AM to 6:00PM on February 4.

Admission is free, guests may register on-site or through https://tinyurl.com/ebnx3u34.