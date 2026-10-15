Hiraya starts well project in Consuelo, Floridablanca

A new deepwell project in Consuelo, Floridablanca has started on October 13, 2026.

This first of two well development projects in 2026 of Hiraya Water Corporation, under its partnership with Floridablanca Water District marks a significant step toward strengthening the water supply system of communities in Floridablanca.

The Consuelo Well Development Project involves the drilling and development of a deepwell with a design depth of approximately 130 meters and an estimated yield of 17 liters per second (LPS).

The project will provide additional water supply and improved water pressure to existing and new residential and commercials consumers from Barangays Consuelo, Apalit, Pandaguirig, Palmayo, Pabanlag, Sta. Monica, San Nicolas, Fortuna and San Jose.

The estimated 17-LPS yield represents a substantial potential addition to the system's capacity, the water firm said.

However, the actual yield will still have to be validated through the drilling and well-development process, pumping tests, and water quality testing, it added.

Hiraya officials vowed to implement more water source development program in Floridablanca.

The water company said it seeks to identify and develop additional strategic water sources across the areas it serves.

Other pressure improvement initiatives being undertaken by Hiraya in Floridablanca include repair and repainting of elevated water tanks in Phase 1 and Phase 2 Pumping Stations for Barangays Palmayo and Pandaguirig; pipelaying works at Pulong Songco, Solib; and replacement of Solib Ground Reservoir PVC Liner, both of which will benefit consumers from Barangays Solib, San Antonio, Mabical and Poblacion.

These projects are expected to contribute to increased system capacity and provide additional resources to support the Floridablanca’s growing water requirements.

During the ceremony, the Floridablanca Water District acknowledged Hiraya’s support to the joint venture partnership giving emphasis that the Consuelo Well Development Project is the 6th Well Development under the Joint Venture since 2016.

Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang extended his support to the projects that lean towards improved service.

He is eyeing collaboration with utility companies for the benefit of the residents.

Hiraya’s second well development project in Floridablanca will provide water supply to the Municipal Government’s Housing Project in Jasmin Village, Pabanlag, Floridablanca, with a depth of 162 meters and an estimated yield of 18 liters per second.

Hiraya expressed its appreciation to the Floridablanca Water District officials and management, Floridablanca Municipal Government and barangay officials, Premiere Home Realty and Development Corporation (donor of lot for the well development) for their support to the project.

(Press Release)