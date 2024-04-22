HK Express to start flights in Clark airport on June 6

CLARK FREEPORT -- Starting June 6, Clark International Airport (CRK) passengers will have more opportunities to “Gotta Go” and discover Hong Kong’s dynamic culture, diverse culinary scene, iconic landmarks, and vibrant shopping districts.

CRK announced that Cathay Pacific's budget carrier HK Express will connect Hong Kong and Clark with four weekly flights.

This marks HK Express' expansion in the Philippines, catering to the rising demand for travel options to these dynamic destinations.

“We're thrilled to welcome HK Express and expand our range of travel options, providing passengers with convenient access to one of Asia's vibrant hubs," LIPAD President Noel Manankil said.

LIPAD is the manager and operator of Clark International Airport.

HK Express will be the 14th airline operating from Clark International Airport.

These new flights expand CRK's network to 7 domestic destinations with 73x weekly frequency and 10 international destinations with 84x weekly frequency.

In 2023, LIPAD said CRK recorded a growth, with nearly 2 million passengers choosing the ease and convenience that the airport offers.

This marked a substantial increase of 158% recovery based on 2022 numbers.