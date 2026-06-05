Holding Hope: SISIDLAN and BOF’s Legacy

Derived from the Filipino word “sisidlan” or a vessel that protects essentials, SISIDLAN stands for Sustainable Initiatives for Socioeconomic Improvement, Development, Livelihood, and Nature. By consolidating BOF’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects into one structured arm, the bank has successfully turned a collection of independent acts of kindness into a powerhouse for long-term community impact.

During the launch, Nunga shared that "SISIDLAN is where BOF places the things it cares for—our commitment to people, our belief in potential, our responsibility to communities, and our hope for a sustainable future."

A Legacy of Compassion

This unified approach builds upon a deep foundation of grassroots service. In the pre-pandemic era, this took form in regular school and orphanage outreaches.

When COVID-19 struck in 2020 and 2021, BOF pivoted swiftly to survival essentials—donating PPEs, gloves, and food to frontliners while supporting Typhoon victims and MSMEs.

As the region transitioned to a post-pandemic reality, BOF focused on education through its “Kits for Kids” and Brigada Eskwela programs. Alongside these efforts, a long-standing partnership with the House of David Foundation, Inc. further amplified the bank's reach.

While these past endeavors were deeply impactful, they functioned as independent efforts. SISIDLAN now provides the platform needed to streamline operations and enhance their long-term visibility and impact under a single banner.

One Vessel, Three Pillars

As a cohesive CSR arm, SISIDLAN channels BOF’s corporate citizenship into three sharply focused, current flagship projects:

EmpowerEd: Financial Literacy – In collaboration with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), this flagship program aims to educate different sectors in society about practical financial management skills in the form of an interactive and engaging discussion.

SuLi: Sustaining Life Tree-planting – Launched during the 2025 LSD Legacy Week, and in partnership with PENRO Pampanga, this tree-planting initiative promotes environmental responsibility.

HaBi: Hands that Bind Upcycling – Combining sustainability and livelihood support, this initiative partners with local dressmakers under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program to upcycle old uniforms into reusable tote bags and pouches, transforming discarded materials into sustainable income opportunities for the community.

Corporate Responsibility Rooted in Purpose

Nunga emphasized that SISIDLAN is BOF’s oath to sustainability and its promise to communities. It ensures that every community initiative seamlessly aligns with BOF’s core values. The arm operates through a well-structured framework, anchored on four pillars of development: Sustainability to foster self-reliance, Sociocultural Relevance to respect local traditions, Measurable Impact to remain accountable, and Ethics and Compliance to maintain absolute transparency.

Ultimately, SISIDLAN embodies the corporate values of competence, accountability, responsibility, integrity, and nurturing. Yet, at its heart, it remains a God-driven mission—a faith-rooted commitment to serve Central Luzon with deep humility and compassion. By gathering its scattered acts of kindness into one structured vessel, BOF ensures that its legacy of building homegrown success will protect, nurture, and uplift Filipino communities for generations to come.