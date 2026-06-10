Holy Rosary Parish Church declared Minor Basilica

The Holy Rosary Parish Church in Angeles City (Pisamban Maragul) has been declared as a minor basilica in a eucharistic celebration presided over by San Fernando, Pampanga Archbishop Florentino Lavarias on Wednesday, June 10.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Archbishop Charles John Brown; Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David attended the event.

The celebration commenced with a grand entrance procession attended by more than 200 bishops, priests, and members of the clergy from various parts of the country.

Angeles City First District Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. and his brother, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, joined church leaders, government officials, and thousands of faithful in witnessing the historic occasion.

Mayor Lazatin described the elevation of Holy Rosary Parish into a Minor Basilica as a celebration of legacy deeply rooted in the history and identity of Angeles City.

“For generations, the Holy Rosary Parish has stood at the very heart of our city—not only as a place of worship, but as a silent witness to the unfolding story of Angeles,” Lazatin said.

The mayor highlighted the church's resilience through wars, earthquakes, typhoons, the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lazatin noted that Pisamban Maragul has remained a symbol of strength and enduring faith for Angeleños and Kapampangans.