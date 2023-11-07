Home Credit makes the holiday season merrier with Marian Rivera, 0% holiday deals

MANILA, PHILIPPINES– Home Credit Philippines , the country’s leading consumer finance company, officially introduces celebrated actress Marian Rivera as its latest brand ambassador to welcome a merrier holiday season.

Widely recognized for her iconic roles in television series and movies, Marian has made a mark as a multifaceted talent. She is also a successful entrepreneur, a renowned model, a talented dancer, an excellent TV host and a TikTok star.

While she takes on various roles in her career, Rivera is unwavering in her dedication as a mother of two and a wife, always prioritizing her family’s needs to provide them with the life they truly deserve—a trait perfect fit for the brand as she embodies the aspirations of every Filipino.

“Marian Rivera represents the nature of Filipinos—being able to provide their loved ones and even themselves with the life they desire. As we welcome her to our Home Credit family, we are confident that her values will resonate with our customers. Together with Marian Rivera, we look forward to making this holiday season truly special for Filipinos,” Shiela Paul, Home Credit’s Chief Marketing Officer, said.

The Great 0% Festival

Alongside the introduction of its newest brand ambassador, Home Credit also unveils a range of holiday offers for the Filipinos to pursue their personal and family goals with confidence this holiday season.

Among these deals include the back-for-a-limited-time promo, The Great 0% Festival , which offers 0% interest rate offer on various installment payment options, ranging from six to 18 months. Available through Home Credit partner stores or Shoppingmall.ph, this offer covers a variety of lifestyle and tech products, including mobile phones, laptops, appliances, furniture, and more, allowing users to realize their goals and make this holiday season unforgettable for themselves and their loved ones.

“As the country’s trusted partner ‘Para Sa Life,’ we want to enable our users to turn their personal and family goals into reality this holiday season. Our 0% interest rate offer on various lifestyle and tech products are not just financial services but relevant tools for the Filipinos to achieve the lifestyle they aspire for themselves and their families, especially during this festive time of the year. We hope that celebrating the holidays is a time when dreams are fulfilled and aspirations are realized,” Paul concluded.

To know more about the latest updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, www.homecredit.ph . You may also follow its official Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok accounts. Customers are also encouraged to download the My Home Credit App on Google Play to learn more about the latest promos and see what’s new in the Marketplace.

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

#HomeCreditZeroFest #LabanParaSaLifeGoal