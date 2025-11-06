Hope in Every Hue: SM Cares Champions Pink October 2025

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, united communities nationwide through its Pink October 2025 campaign — a month-long series of mall activities dedicated to promoting early detection, awareness, and support for breast cancer warriors, survivors, and advocates

This year’s celebration began with the pink illumination of the SM Mall of Asia Globe and The Cube at SM Seaside City Cebu, symbolizing solidarity and hope for thousands of women and families affected by breast cancer across the country. The glowing globe stood as a national beacon of support, marking the start of SM’s continued advocacy for women’s health and empowerment.

In SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu, the campaign extended throughout the month with a series of engaging and meaningful activities. These included free breast examinations, a Pink Cancer Chat featuring survivors and advocates, a Pink Fashion Runway, a Pink Tote Exhibit, and a Pink Healing Mass, highlighting the importance of both physical and emotional well-being in the journey toward recovery.

Down south, SM City Davao celebrated Pink October 2025 on October 9, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Downtown Davao, the City Government of Davao, and Breast Friends, a local advocacy group of survivors and supporters. The event featured the unveiling of the Pink Ribbon, the opening of the Pink Pop-Up Fair with Watsons and other wellness partners, free breast screenings and health forums, health and safety drills, and a Pink Runway and Zumba event, where survivors and advocates walked in upcycled fashion pieces designed by local creatives.

“Through Pink October, SM Cares continues to stand with every woman, survivor, and advocate in the fight against breast cancer. We remain committed to promoting awareness, early detection, and support for the health and wellness of all women,” said Atty. Pearly Joan Jayagan Turley, SM Cares Program Director for Women and Breastfeeding Mothers.

By working closely with medical experts, advocacy groups, and local communities, SM Cares reinforces its leadership in championing women’s health and wellness. The Pink October campaign also underscores how SM Supermalls continues to bring people together for causes that matter — creating a ripple of compassion and courage that shines bright in pink across the nation.

Celebrating 40 Super Years of Evolving With Every You, SM Supermalls—one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers with 89 malls in the Philippines—marks four decades of growing with Filipinos and becoming a trusted space where diverse lifestyles and generations connect, while continuously evolving to redefine the malling experience through sustainability, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of retail and urban life with inclusive and meaningful experiences.