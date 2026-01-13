Hospital on wheels to bring health services to Kapampangans

Hospital on Wheels (HOW) is set to expand its medical missions in Pampanga.

This, following a meeting between HOW president Dr. Philippe Punsalan and officials of the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The meeting was led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and Board Member Kaye Naguit.

The group is now set for health missions in partnership with the provincial government.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to allow HOW to reach more communities, particularly those with limited access to hospitals and medical specialists, according to the Capitol.

The provincial government said that in December, HOW conducted a medical mission in the municipality of Porac, providing free medical services to members of the Aeta community.

Established in 2007, Hospital On Wheels is a non-profit, non-political, and non-religious volunteer organization that delivers comprehensive medical missions at the community level, the Capitol said.

Its services include surgical, dental, and optical care, as well as treatment for tumors, hernia, cleft lip, and others.