Hottest and wettest day

It was raining heavily the past two weeks in most parts of the country, so we probably did not notice that the Earth experienced it hottest day.

Based on preliminary data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) data, the Earth experienced its warmest day in recent history on July 21, 2024. The daily global average temperature reached a new record high in the ERA5 dataset at 17.09°C, slightly exceeding the previous record of 17.08°C from July 6, 2023. Copernicus is the European Union's Earth Observation Programme.

As of this writing, other weather agencies like the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) of the United Nations and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States have not released their own measurements.

June to December last year were the hottest on record, consequently making 2023 the hottest year ever. The record-breaking heat continued in the first six months of 2024, setting a record of thirteen consecutive months of warm weather. Because of this, 2024 may beat 2023 as the hottest year on record.

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that humans and nature are being pushed beyond their abilities to adapt. Are we nearing the point of no return?

********

On July 24, 2024, we experienced one of the wettest days in the Philippines. Typhoon Carina enhanced the southwest monsoon causing heavy rains in many parts of the country. The sky was dark the whole day that my roof solar power system generated less than 1KW of electricity. On a good day, it can generate 20KW to 25KW.

Because of the non-stop rain, several roads, including portions of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), were flooded and impassable stranding thousands of motorists. Videos that circulated on the internet showed submerged vehicles in the Valenzuela stretch of the NLEX. In Mabalacat City, portions of the newly constructed dike in the Sapang Balen creek were damaged.

Work and classes were suspended, and some flights were cancelled or diverted. Some malls were kind enough to keep their doors open to provide temporary shelters. Overnight parking fees were waived. The Metro Manila Council immediately passed a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the capital region.

The incessant rain alone did not cause the massive flooding. It was aggravated by denuded watershed, clogged drainage, structures built over natural water channels, cemented open spaces, narrowed waterways and silted rivers. Some also blamed the various reclamation projects in Manila Bay. All of these are man-made. They are caused by lack of discipline, poor planning, lax implementation of laws and ordinances especially on zoning and easement, and poor maintenance of drainage systems.

With the typhoon season and La Niña coming in the next few months, we will see the same scenario unless something is done.